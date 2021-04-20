Duterte ready to deploy Navy over SCS claim

20 April 2021 22:39 IST

Philippine President eyes oil deposits.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he is willing to deploy military ships to the South China Sea to assert the country’s claim over oil deposits in a contested part of the waterway. He has faced growing domestic criticism for his reluctance to confront China over its activities in Philippine-claimed waters.

“When we start to mine, when we start to get whatever it is in the bowels of the China sea, our oil, then by that time... I will send my grey ships there to state a claim,” he said.

