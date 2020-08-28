International

Dutch police say Frans Hals painting stolen for 3rd time

This photograph taken on November 3, 2011, shows District Chief of Alblasserwaard, Bart Willemsen showing the recovered painting "Two Laughing Boys" by Frans Hals which was stolen from the Leerdam Museum in May 2011. Thieves have stolen the painting "Two Laughing Boys" by Dutch golden age artist Frans Hals from a museum in the Netherlands, the third time it has been taken, police said on August 27, 2020. | Photo Credit: AFP
AP The Hague 28 August 2020 07:52 IST
Updated: 28 August 2020 08:01 IST

A painting by 17th-century Dutch artist Frans Hals has been stolen — for the third time — from a provincial museum in the central Netherlands.

Police said Thursday that Two Laughing Boys was stolen early Wednesday from the Museum Hofje van Mevrouw van Aerden in Leerdam, 60 kilometers south of Amsterdam.

The museum declined comment, referring questions to the police.

A statement issued by police said the museum’s alarm went off around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and officers found that a rear door had been forced.

According to police, the same Hals painting was stolen in 1988 together with a work by Jacob van Ruisdael. Both were recovered three years later. In 2011, both paintings were again stolen and recovered six months later. Further details of the earlier thefts weren’t immediately available.

