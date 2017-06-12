DUP deal may impact British role in Northern Ireland peace process

The linchpin role that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland is set to play in propping up the minority government of Prime Minister Theresa May has raised many questions about the impact it will have on Westminster and beyond, and crucially on the peace process in Northern Ireland.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Blair (and chief British negotiator during the 1998 Good Friday Agreement) noted that allying with any party in the highly divided political landscape of Northern Ireland was one that past government had avoided for a reason. “The peace process is based on a balance that the British government has made it clear it is neutral in Northern Ireland. It does not take sides.”

Negotiations on

Negotiations are currently ongoing between Northern Ireland’s main political parties to restore power sharing and a devolved executive, following an election in March. The election was triggered by the republican Sinn Fein, which withdrew its support for the DUP over a dispute relating to a controversial renewable energy scheme.

The deadline for talks have been extended repeatedly, now to June 29 — after which new elections, direct rule from Westminster (or yet another deadline) are potential outcomes. Mr. Powell pointed out that the British government’s role as a mediator was no longer viable.

It will also raise questions relating to Brexit: the DUP was the main Northern Irish party to be in favour of Brexit in a region that otherwise voted heavily to remain in the European Union (55.8% of voters wanted to remain in the E.U. last June).

While the DUP is in favour of an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, logistically this is one of the most complex issues relating to Brexit, and in the words of one politician “the greatest economic and social challenge for the island in 50 years.”

Over the weekend Labour Cabinet member Peter Hain too reiterated the importance of the British government remaining neutral.