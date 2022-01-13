Duo in Cuba get 20-year jail for filming stir

Two members of a family were sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment after months in pre-trial detention for filming the unprecedented protests last year against the communist regime intolerant of dissent.

The family’s ordeal started on July 11, 2021 when Exeynt Beirut, 41, was detained in Guantanamo in Cuba’s east for joining protests against harsh living conditions and government repression. Mr. Exeynt’s father Fredy, 64, and sister Katia, 36, hit the streets the following day and “filmed the events”. While Mr. Exeynt Beirut was given a four-year sentence, Mr. Fredy and Ms. Katia were sentenced to 20 years in prison.