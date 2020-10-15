International

Dubai launches virtual working programme for overseas professionals

Dubai has launched a new programme that enables overseas remote working professionals to live in the city while continuing to serve their employers in their home country.

The move offers remote workers and their families the opportunity to re-locate on an annual basis to the Emirates.

Remote workers can take advantage of Dubai’s digital infrastructure, connectivity, global networking opportunities and zero income tax for individuals.

Dubai recently introduced the ‘Dubai Assured’ stamp to certify that establishments have implemented all public health protocols for the prevention and management of COVID-19.

The programme costs $287 plus medical insurance with valid UAE coverage and processing fee per person.

Dubai is the first major global destination to fully open up its meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector internationally, providing opportunities for networking events and face-to-face engagement, which are vital factors in accelerating the revival of key sectors.

