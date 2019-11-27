Dubai court reduces sentence for British editor who killed his wife

The Dubai’s Court of Appeal has reduced the sentence of a British newspaper editor convicted of killing his wife with a hammer.
The court ordered Wednesday that former Gulf News editor Francis Matthew must serve a seven-year sentence for manslaughter in the 2017 killing of his wife, Jane.
Matthew had received as much as a 15-year sentence for the killing. A series of appeals has seen his sentence change and his case go before Dubai’s Court of Appeal.
The court ordered that Matthew be convicted of manslaughter, rather than premeditated murder, which carries a heftier sentence.
Matthew and his wife of 30 years were prominent members of the United Arab Emirates’ large British expatriate community.
Matthew will be deported after serving his sentence.
