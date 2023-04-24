ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai-bound aircraft catches fire after taking off from Nepal; then heads to destination after fire extinguished

April 24, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Kathmandu:

The airport has now resumed its operation, said Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager of Tribhuvan International Airport

PTI

Fire is seen on a FlyDubai airplane after it takes off from Kathmandu airport in Nepal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Dubai-bound aircraft with nearly 150 people on board on Monday reported a problem in one of its engines soon after taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to airport sources.

The FlyDubai aircraft heading towards Dubai returned back and hovered over the skies in Dharke after a problem was reported in one of its engines, sources said.

The pilots later told the control tower they will continue after finding out that all indicators are normal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The aircraft switched off its engine for some time after encountering the problem and now it is heading towards the destination without landing in Kathmandu airport,” Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal was quoted as saying by a private television news channel.

The aircraft took off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 9.20 am.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati shared on his Facebook account that the FlyDubai plane was flying to its destination safely and urged all not to worry about it.

Earlier, it was reported that preparations are underway for an emergency landing of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft at the airport here.

There are more than 150 people on board including 50 Nepali passengers.

Eye-witnesses claimed they saw aircraft catching fire in the Kathmandu sky.

Fire engines were kept on alert at the airport, according to sources.

The airport has now resumed its operation, said Pratap Babu Tiwari, general manager of Tribhuvan International Airport.

“Fly Dubai flight number 576 (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan,” Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said in a tweet.

“Kathmandu airport operation is normal from 1614 UTC (09:59pm local time),” CAAN said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US