Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

An Emirates airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | File

An Emirates airline passenger jet taxis on the tarmac at Dubai International airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport's runway area submerged under water

Dubai International, one of the world's busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.

Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelled or diverted to nearby Al Maktoum airport, state-owned Dubai Airports said on Twitter.

Video footage and images posted on social media showed part of the airport's runway area submerged under water. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Dubai airport is the base of airlines Emirates and flydubai.

Emirates said several flights to and from Dubai had been delayed. Flydubai said its flights were also delayed, while some had been diverted.

