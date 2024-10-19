GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dronemaker DJI sues Pentagon over Chinese military listing

DJI company sues Pentagon over Chinese military company designation, facing pressure in the U.S., lost business deals and contracts

Published - October 19, 2024 08:44 am IST - Washington

Reuters
DJI’s lawsuit says because of the Defense Department’s “unlawful and misguided decision” it has “lost business deals, been stigmatized as a national security threat, and been banned from contracting with multiple federal government agencies.” File

DJI’s lawsuit says because of the Defense Department’s “unlawful and misguided decision” it has “lost business deals, been stigmatized as a national security threat, and been banned from contracting with multiple federal government agencies.” File | Photo Credit: Reuters

China-based DJI sued the U.S. Defense Department on Friday (October 19, 2024) for adding the drone maker to a list of companies allegedly working with Beijing's military, saying the designation is wrong and has caused the company significant financial harm.

DJI, the world's largest drone manufacturer that sells more than half of all U.S. commercial drones, asked a U.S. District Judge in Washington to order its removal from the Pentagon list designating it as a "Chinese military company," saying it "is neither owned nor controlled by the Chinese military."

Being placed on the list represents a warning to U.S. entities and companies about the national security risks of conducting business with them.

DJI's lawsuit says because of the Defense Department's "unlawful and misguided decision" it has "lost business deals, been stigmatized as a national security threat, and been banned from contracting with multiple federal government agencies."

The company added "U.S. and international customers have terminated existing contracts with DJI and refuse to enter into new ones."

The Defense Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DJI said on Friday (October 18, 2024) it filed the lawsuit after the Defense Department did not engage with the company over the designation for more than 16 months, saying it "had no alternative other than to seek relief in federal court."

Amid strained ties between the world's two biggest economies, the updated list is one of numerous actions Washington has taken in recent years to highlight and restrict Chinese companies that it says may strengthen Beijing's military.

Many major Chinese firms are on the list, including aviation company AVIC, memory chip maker YMTC, China Mobile, and energy company CNOOC.

In May, lidar manufacturer Hesai Group filed a suit challenging the Pentagon's Chinese military designation for the company. On Wednesday (October 16, 2024), the Pentagon removed Hesai from the list but said it will immediately relist the China-based firm on national security grounds.

DJI is facing growing pressure in the United States.

Earlier this week, DJI told Reuters that Customs and Border Protection is stopping imports of some DJI drones from entering the United States, citing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

DJI said no forced labor is involved at any stage of its manufacturing.

U.S. lawmakers have repeatedly raised concerns that DJI drones pose data transmission, surveillance and national security risks, something the company rejects.

Last month, the U.S. House voted to bar new drones from DJI from operating in the U.S. The bill awaits U.S. Senate action. The Commerce Department said last month it is seeking comments on whether to impose restrictions on Chinese drones that would effectively ban them in the U.S. - similar to proposed Chinese vehicle restrictions.

Published - October 19, 2024 08:44 am IST

Related Topics

USA / China / World / technology (general) / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.