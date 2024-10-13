ADVERTISEMENT

Drone strike in Israel wounds almost 40 as Hezbollah is blamed

Published - October 13, 2024 11:52 pm IST - Deir-al Balah (Gaza Strip)

Israeli media reported that two drones were launched from Lebanon on October 13. The Israeli military says one drone was intercepted

AP

Israeli soldiers and a man fold gurneys following a drone attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel on October 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli rescue services say almost 40 people have been wounded in a drone strike in the central city of Binyamina, three of them critically. The Hezbollah militant group is being blamed.

Israel's advanced air-defence systems mean that it is rare for so many people to be hurt by drones or missiles.

This is the second time in two days that a drone has struck in Israel. On Saturday, during the Israeli holiday of Yom Kippur, a drone struck in a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage but no injuries.

