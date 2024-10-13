Drone strike in Israel wounds almost 40 as Hezbollah is blamed

Israeli rescue services say almost 40 people have been wounded in a drone strike in the central city of Binyamina, three of them critically. The Hezbollah militant group is being blamed.

Israeli media reported that two drones were launched from Lebanon on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The Israeli military says one drone was intercepted.

Israel's advanced air-defence systems mean that it is rare for so many people to be hurt by drones or missiles.

This is the second time in two days that a drone has struck in Israel. On Saturday, during the Israeli holiday of Yom Kippur, a drone struck in a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage but no injuries.