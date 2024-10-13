GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drone strike in Israel wounds almost 40 as Hezbollah is blamed

Israeli media reported that two drones were launched from Lebanon on October 13. The Israeli military says one drone was intercepted

Published - October 13, 2024 11:52 pm IST - Deir-al Balah (Gaza Strip)

AP
Israeli soldiers and a man fold gurneys following a drone attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel on October 13, 2024.

Israeli soldiers and a man fold gurneys following a drone attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, at Sheba Medical Centre in Ramat Gan, Israel on October 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli rescue services say almost 40 people have been wounded in a drone strike in the central city of Binyamina, three of them critically. The Hezbollah militant group is being blamed.

Israeli media reported that two drones were launched from Lebanon on Sunday (October 13, 2024). The Israeli military says one drone was intercepted.

Also read | Hezbollah says it clashed twice with Israeli troops who tried to infiltrate near Lebanese border

Israel's advanced air-defence systems mean that it is rare for so many people to be hurt by drones or missiles.

This is the second time in two days that a drone has struck in Israel. On Saturday, during the Israeli holiday of Yom Kippur, a drone struck in a suburb of Tel Aviv, causing damage but no injuries.

Published - October 13, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel / Lebanon / Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.