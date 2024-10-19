GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drone launched at Benjamin Netanyahu home in northern Israel, no casualties reported

Two more drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted

Updated - October 19, 2024 01:28 pm IST - JERUSALEM

A member of Israeli security personnel stands at the entrance to a street, following a drone attack from Lebanon towards Israel amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Caesarea, Israel, October 19, 2024

A member of Israeli security personnel stands at the entrance to a street, following a drone attack from Lebanon towards Israel amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Caesarea, Israel, October 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday (October 19, 2024), his spokesman said, adding that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli military said that a drone was launched from Lebanon and that it had hit a building. It was not immediately clear what the building was.

Hamas leader Sinwar killing: Hezbollah vows a new phase in the war

Two more drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted, the military said.

There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home.

The drone attack was not immediately claimed by the Lebanese Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which has been trading fire with Israel since last October, or any other militant group.

Published - October 19, 2024 01:12 pm IST

