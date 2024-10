The Israeli military said a drone spotted crossing into the country from Lebanon on Saturday (October 19, 2024) struck the central town of Caesarea, while two others were intercepted.

“The drone “hit a structure in the area of Caesarea” without causing any casualties,” the military said, without elaborating. It added that two other drones were intercepted.

