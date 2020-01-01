Dozens of monkeys die in German zoo fire

Fire ripped through the monkey house at Krefeld zoo in northwestern Germany on New Year’s Eve killing dozens of animals, including orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets, management said Wednesday.
“Our worst fears have been realised,” the zoo, which specialises in primates, announced on its Facebook page.
Police said at least 30 of the animals had died.
The blaze destroyed the monkey enclosure, which opened in 1975, shortly before midnight.
But firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings at the zoo in North Rhine-Westphalia.
It was not clear what started the fire.
The zoo would remain closed during Wednesday with employees “in shock” after a “terrible tragedy”, the management said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.