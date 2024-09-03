GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dozens of migrants are dead after a boat rips apart in waters off northern France

The mayor of a French coastal town being used in a rescue operation says 13 migrants are dead after their boat ripped apart during an attempted crossing of the English Channel

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:07 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 07:34 pm IST - PARIS

AP
Representative image. At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the U.K. in 2024, according to the International Organization for Migration

Representative image. At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the U.K. in 2024, according to the International Organization for Migration | Photo Credit: Reuters

The mayor of a French coastal town being used in a rescue operation says 13 migrants are dead after their boat ripped apart Tuesday (September 3, 2024) during an attempted crossing of the English Channel.

Dozens of people plunged into the treacherous waters of the busy channel.

“Unfortunately, the bottom of the boat ripped open,” said Olivier Barbarin, mayor of Le Portel near the fishing port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, where a first aid post was set up to treat victims. “It’s a big drama.”

A maritime rescue official who spoke on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to discuss details of the operation, confirmed that at least 13 migrants were dead.

Europe bound: on the myths surrounding migrants and asylum seekers

Etienne Baggio, a spokesman for the French maritime prefecture that oversees that stretch of sea, said “more than 10” people were dead but he didn’t have an exact number. The prefecture said the boat got into difficulty off Gris-Nez point.

Both Baggio and the mayor said rescuers recovered 61 people from the waters.

Sea temperatures off northern France were around 20 degrees C, or about 68 F.

At least 30 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to cross to the U.K. this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

At least 11 dead, several migrants missing in two shipwrecks off Italy

At least 2,109 migrants have tried to cross the English Channel on small boats in the past seven days, according to U.K. Home Office data updated on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). The data includes people found in the channel or on arrival.

Europe’s increasingly strict asylum rules, growing xenophobia and hostile treatment of migrants have been pushing them north.

Related Topics

France / refugee / migration / human rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.