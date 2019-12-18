Dozens injured as Shia parties clash with police in Beirut

Dozens of people were wounded in overnight clashes between security forces and supporters of Lebanon’s two main Shia political parties, the civil defence said on Tuesday.

It was the latest incident of violence in what have been largely peaceful protests since October 17 against a political class deemed inept and corrupt.

The movement pushed the Prime Minister to step down on October 29, but the country's bitterly divided political parties have failed to agree on a successor.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, young supporters of Shia political parties Hezbollah and Amal tried to attack the main anti-government protest camp in central Beirut, an AFP photographer reported.

The young men arrived on foot and scooters, apparently fired up by a video of a Lebanese man living abroad in which he insults the sacred symbols of Shias.

They lobbed stones and fireworks at the police trying to prevent them from entering the main square.

The counter-demonstrators also torched several cars. The security forces responded with teargas and a water cannon.

Civil defence said 23 people were taken to hospital, while 43 were treated at the scene. Civil defence said 23 people were taken to hospital, while 43 were treated at the scene. It was not immediately clear from which side the wounded were.

Security forces said 25 of its members were wounded.

'Stirring sectarian strife'?

In the southern city of Sidon, young demonstrators also attacked a protest camp during the night, destroying several tents, an AFP correspondent reported.

On Tuesday, caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri met with the head of the Amal movement, parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

They denounced the video and called on Lebanese to show “vigilance” and not to be “drawn into strife”.

Young Hezbollah and Amal supporters have attacked anti-government demonstrators on several occasions over the past two months, mostly angered by what they viewed as insults to their leaders.

Hezbollah is the only group not to have disarmed after the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war, but also holds seats in parliament and the outgoing government.

Lebanese academic Imad Salamey said the Monday night clashes could have been an attempt to undermine the protests.