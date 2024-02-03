ADVERTISEMENT

Dozens detained in Moscow at rally of Russian soldiers' wives: rights group

February 03, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year

Reuters

Members of the women’s movement “Way Home”, including activist Maria Andreeva, demanding the return of their husbands who joined the Russian armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine, stand surrounded by police officers during a gathering in central Moscow, Russia, February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dozens of people were detained by police in central Moscow on Saturday at a rally protesting against Russia's mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine, a human rights group said.

At least 27 people were detained as a group representing the wives of mobilised soldiers gathered at the Kremlin wall to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, said OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia.

Most of the detained were journalists, it added, saying later that some of the people were let go.

A number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, OVD-Info said.

The Moscow prosecutor's office said that the rally hadn't been coordinated with the authorities, issuing a warning about calling and participating in unauthorised mass events. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

