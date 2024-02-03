GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dozens detained in Moscow at rally of Russian soldiers' wives: rights group

A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year

February 03, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

Reuters
Members of the women’s movement “Way Home”, including activist Maria Andreeva, demanding the return of their husbands who joined the Russian armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine, stand surrounded by police officers during a gathering in central Moscow, Russia, February 3, 2024.

Members of the women’s movement “Way Home”, including activist Maria Andreeva, demanding the return of their husbands who joined the Russian armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine, stand surrounded by police officers during a gathering in central Moscow, Russia, February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dozens of people were detained by police in central Moscow on Saturday at a rally protesting against Russia's mobilisation of men to fight in Ukraine, a human rights group said.

At least 27 people were detained as a group representing the wives of mobilised soldiers gathered at the Kremlin wall to lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument, said OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia.

Most of the detained were journalists, it added, saying later that some of the people were let go.

A number of people were also detained at other locations in central Moscow, OVD-Info said.

A growing movement of Russian women is demanding the return from the front of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by President Vladimir Putin in September last year.

The Moscow prosecutor's office said that the rally hadn't been coordinated with the authorities, issuing a warning about calling and participating in unauthorised mass events. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.