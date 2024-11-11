Dozens detained after defying Amsterdam protest ban

Dutch police detained dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam on Sunday (November 11, 2024) after they defied a demonstration ban put in place in the wake of violence against Israeli football supporters.

Earlier in the day, the Amsterdam District Court upheld a decision by the mayor to ban protests in the city, three days after it was rocked by violence between Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans and men on scooters in several areas of the city.

But hundreds of protesters gathered in the city's Dam square nevertheless, holding up placards that said "We want our streets back" and chanting "Free Palestine".

Police in riot gear moved in on the protesters in the afternoon, shortly after the court upheld the ban on protests, detaining dozens, according to AFP reporters on the scene.

Those detained were taken to waiting buses and brought elsewhere in the city, before being released, local media outlet AT5 reported.

Police could not say whether any protesters remained in custody.

In attacks that sparked outrage around the world, Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters were briefly hospitalised after coming under assault following a match with the local Ajax team on Thursday (November 7, 2024) evening.

The clashes came amid a rise in anti-Semitism globally since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"The mayor has rightly decided that there will be a ban on demonstrating in the city this weekend," the court announced on X.

It therefore "rejected the request" by protesters to hold their demonstration.

'Right to protest'

Dutch activist Frank van der Linde applied for an urgent permit to demonstrate on the city's famous Dam Square, despite a temporary ban on protests announced by mayor Femke Halsema on Friday.

Van der Linde wanted to protest on the Dam against the "genocide in Gaza, but also because our right to protest has been taken away," Dutch national news agency ANP quoted him as saying.

Friday's emergency measures also included an increase in police and a ban on wearing face masks. The Amsterdam city council announced the measures have been extended until Thursday.

"This protest has nothing to do with anti-Semitism," said Alexander van Stokkum, 37, one of the demonstrators told AFP.

The Israeli embassy however cautioned that "Israelis and Jews staying in Amsterdam are advised to stay away from demonstrations and central populated areas and keep a low profile".

'Full investigation'

Police said tensions already built ahead of a match between Ajax and Tel Aviv Maccabi at the Johann Cruyff Arena on Thursday.

Maccabi fans burned a Palestinian flag on the Dam central square and vandalised a taxi, Amsterdam police chief Peter Holla said.

The Europa League game Thursday finished largely in a peaceful atmosphere, praised by the Ajax club.

But sporadic incidents beforehand were linked to both Maccabi supporters, who were allegedly chanting anti-Palestinian slogans, and opposing groups.