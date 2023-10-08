ADVERTISEMENT

Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson

October 08, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson

Reuters

Representational file image of rescue workers | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A dozen people were wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, its governor said on Sunday.

"The Kherson region experienced another terrible night," Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The woman and the infant were hospitalised with moderate wounds, he said, adding that a 33-year-old Red Cross medic was also wounded.

Several houses and gas pipelines were damaged in the attack.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 59 attacks on Kherson, the region's administration said on Telegram, including 19 instances of shelling of Kherson city, the region's administrative centre.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russia has frequently carried out air strikes and shelling on Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Ukraine says its counteroffensive in the south and east is gradually making progress.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands of civilians in Ukraine have been killed in attacks that have hit residential areas as well as energy, defence, port, grain and other facilities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US