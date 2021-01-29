Don’t lift ban on Durrani’s foreign travel, Pakistan govt. appeals in court

The Ministry of Defence in Pakistan has urged the Islamabad High Court that it should not lift a ban on foreign travels of former spy master Lt. Gen. Asad Durrani (retired), saying he has been in contact with anti-state elements from other countries since 2008, a media report said on Wednesday.
Mr. Durrani, who headed the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency from August 1990 to March 1993, had approached the court last year, urging it to remove his name from the no fly list.
In a written response to the petition, the Ministry said it had “evidence” which suggested that Mr. Durrani remained in contact with India’s Research and Analysis Wing.
It also claimed to have evidence which suggested that Mr. Durrani had been in contact with anti-state elements from other countries since 2008.
The court proceedings for the petition filed by the former ISI chief will commence in the second week of February, Geo TV said.
Mr. Durrani, 79, who also served as Director-General of the Military Intelligence in 1988, ran into hot waters in 2018 by co-authoring a book, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, with former R&AW chief A.S. Dulat.
