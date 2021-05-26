International

Don’t allow U.S. bases, Taliban tells neighbours

The Taliban warned Afghanistan’s neighbours on Wednesday against allowing the U.S. to operate military bases on their soil, the insurgents insisting they would thwart such a “historic mistake”.

Washington is in the final stages of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, and a flurry of diplomatic calls between the U.S. and Pakistan in recent days has fuelled speculation the Pentagon is scouting for new bases to use against the Taliban. “We urge neighbouring countries not to allow anyone to do so,” the Taliban said in a statement. “If such a step is taken again, it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace.” It would “not remain silent in the face of such heinous and provocative acts”, the statement added.

Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed local media reports that it had struck a new deal with Washington.

