Coronavirus | Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

In this August 27, 2020 photo, Barron Trump (right) stands with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington. | Photo Credit: AP
AP WASHINGTON 15 October 2020 01:55 IST
Updated: 15 October 2020 02:04 IST

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” the U.S. First Lady says.

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The First Lady said on October 14 that subsequent testing showed Mr. Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Ms. Melania Trump said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

