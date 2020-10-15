Coronavirus | Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

WASHINGTON

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” the U.S. First Lady says.

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The First Lady said on October 14 that subsequent testing showed Mr. Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Ms. Melania Trump said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)