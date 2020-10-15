International

Coronavirus | Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

In this August 27, 2020 photo, Barron Trump (right) stands with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington.   | Photo Credit: AP

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The First Lady said on October 14 that subsequent testing showed Mr. Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Ms. Melania Trump said in a statement.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2020 2:05:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/donald-trumps-son-barron-tested-positive-for-covid-19-says-melania-trump/article32857946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY