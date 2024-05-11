GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Donald Trump's son Barron declines from representing Florida at Republican convention

Barron Trump declines delegate role at Republican National Convention in July due to prior commitments, Melania Trump’s office confirms

Published - May 11, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Reuters
File photo of Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump.

File photo of Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump. | Photo Credit: AP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, will not be a delegate representing Florida at the Republican National Convention in July due to prior commitments, the office of his mother Melania said on May 10.

On May 9, a campaign official said Barron Trump, 18, had been selected by the state party as a delegate from Florida, a notable move given that he has kept largely out of the public eye during the campaign.

"While Barron is honoured to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," Melania Trump’s office said in a statement.

In Florida, presidential campaigns submit a list of proposed delegates to the state party, which in this case would have included Mr. Barron Trump.

Delegates are allocated following primary contests in each state. While the rules are complex, delegates are typically assigned to represent a candidate at the convention, where the nominee is officially selected.

Mr. Donald Trump is set to face President Joe Biden in November's presidential election.

