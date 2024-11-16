Donald Trump’s defence pick Pete Hegseth accused of 2017 sexual assault

One of Donald Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks just became even more so: Pete Hegseth, tapped for Defence Secretary, was accused of sexual assault in 2017, according to police.

No charges were filed in the case, but shocked Trump transition team officials are nonetheless reportedly weighing next steps for the Fox News host, whose nomination took many in Washington by surprise.

President-elect Trump nominated the 44-year-old National Guard veteran on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) to run the world's most powerful military, despite having never managed a large organization.

The police in Monterey, California confirmed on Thursday (November 14, 2024) that they had investigated "an alleged sexual assault" at a hotel involving Mr. Hegseth that included bruising to the victim's right thigh, in early October 2017.

News of the woman's accusations caught the Trump team off guard, according to Vanity Fair, which first reported the story.

Mr. Hegseth's lawyer Timothy Parlatore told the publication that the allegation "was already investigated by the Monterey police department and they found no evidence for it."

And Mr. Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said that Mr. Hegseth "has vigorously denied any and all accusations, and no charges were filed.

"We look forward to his confirmation as United States Secretary of Defense so he can get started on Day One to Make America Safe and Great Again," Mr. Cheung said.

Mr. Hegseth's hearing in the Senate is likely to be among the more fraught, not only due to his lack of experience but also other controversies, such as his lobbying of Mr. Trump during his first term to pardon service members accused of war crimes.

Mr. Hegseth joined Fox News as a contributor in 2014 and now co-hosts Fox and Friends Weekend and serves as a host for Fox Nation.

He additionally served as an infantry officer in the National Guard, deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan.

The accusations against Mr. Hegseth come as Mr. Trump's pick for attorney general, far-right former congressman Matt Gaetz, stunned many following his lengthy embroilment in sexual misconduct allegations.

And Mr. Trump himself was convicted of financial wrongdoing for covering up payments to a former porn star and found liable for defaming and sexually abusing an author.

Mr. Hegseth has been married three times, divorcing his first wife in 2009 following an "irretrievable breakdown" and "infidelity," according to the Washington Post.

His second wife filed for divorce in September 2017, one month after he had a baby with a Fox News producer whom he subsequently married, according to U.S. media.