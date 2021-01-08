Donald Trump won’t attend Joe Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON

08 January 2021 21:37 IST

He will be the first incumbent President since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s inauguration.

President Donald Trump said on January 8 that he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, undercutting his message a day earlier that he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” to his successor.

Mr. Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office, and will be the first incumbent President since Andrew Johnson to skip his successor’s swearing-in. Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing Presidents ride to the U.S. Capitol together for the ceremony, as a symbol of the nation’s peaceful transition.

Mr. Trump’s comments come two days after a violent mob of his supporters occupied the Capitol for several hours as lawmakers were tallying the electoral votes that certified Biden's victory.

Mr. Biden will become President at noon on January 20 regardless of Mr. Trump’s plans.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Mr. Trump tweeted. The move had been widely expected, as Mr. Trump for months falsely claimed victory in the election and promulgated baseless claims of voter fraud. His own administration said the election had been fairly run.

Vice-President Mike Pence is still expected to attend the inauguration.

Mr. Biden’s transition team had no immediate comment on Mr. Trump’s announcement. But Jen Psaki, the President-elect’s incoming White House press secretary, said in December that whether Mr. Trump attended the inauguration was not top of mind for Mr. Biden.