Donald Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Iowa

January 16, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - WASHINGTON

Donald Trump won the Iowa caucusesMonday, January 15, 2024, a crucial victory at the outset of the Republican primary that reinforces the former President’s bond with his party’s voters even as he faces extraordinary legal challenges that could complicate his bid to return to the White House.

The magnitude of Mr. Trump’s success is still coming into focus, but the former President’s supporters endured a historic and life-threatening cold snap to participate in caucus meetings that unfolded in schools, churches and community centers across the state.

The results are just the first in what will be a months-long effort for Mr. Trump to secure the GOP nomination a third consecutive time. But it sends an unmistakable message to the Republican Party that the nomination is Mr. Trump’s to lose and crystalises the challenge facing his GOP opponents.

