Donald Trump wins first eight Super Tuesday primaries: U.S. networks

March 06, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Washington

Donald Trump won the first eight primary elections, including Texas, called by U.S. networks as results came in from the 15 "Super Tuesday" states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former president, who is bidding for a sensational White House comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, could claim a clean sweep of states Tuesday on the way to the Republican Party nomination.

Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia were all called for Mr. Trump, who expressed thanks on his Truth Social site as counts continued in the other Super Tuesday states across the country.

His longshot challenger, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, has failed to be a significant obstacle in Mr. Trump's path to the nomination, but has so far refused to drop out of the race.

In the Democratic nomination contest, as expected, Mr. Biden won all of the first 11 states to be called by U.S. networks.

Polling averages from RealClearPolitics show Mr. Trump two points ahead of Mr. Biden in a one-on-one match-up in the November election.