GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Donald Trump wins first eight Super Tuesday primaries: U.S. networks

Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia were all called for Trump

March 06, 2024 07:54 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - Washington

AFP
Supporters attend a Super Tuesday election night party before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks on March 5, 2024.

Supporters attend a Super Tuesday election night party before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks on March 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Donald Trump won the first eight primary elections, including Texas, called by U.S. networks as results came in from the 15 "Super Tuesday" states in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

The former president, who is bidding for a sensational White House comeback after being unseated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, could claim a clean sweep of states Tuesday on the way to the Republican Party nomination.

Also Read | Biden and Trump barrel into Super Tuesday, toward a likely November rematch despite voter concerns

Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia were all called for Mr. Trump, who expressed thanks on his Truth Social site as counts continued in the other Super Tuesday states across the country.

His longshot challenger, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, has failed to be a significant obstacle in Mr. Trump's path to the nomination, but has so far refused to drop out of the race.

In the Democratic nomination contest, as expected, Mr. Biden won all of the first 11 states to be called by U.S. networks.

Polling averages from RealClearPolitics show Mr. Trump two points ahead of Mr. Biden in a one-on-one match-up in the November election.

Related Topics

World / USA / US PRESIDENTIAL POLLS

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.