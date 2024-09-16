Donald Trump thanks U.S. secret service, law enforcement after failed assassination attempt

Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Sunday (September 15, 2024) thanked the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement officials following an assassination attempt while he was golfing on one of his golf courses in Florida's West Palm Beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former president remained unharmed in what the FBI said was "an attempted assassination” while playing golf two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

“THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING," Mr. Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes — It was certainly an interesting day! Most importantly, I want to thank the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated patriots, and, all of the law enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican nominee in the upcoming presidential election, SAFE,” the presidential candidate said.

Local authorities said the U.S. Secret Service agents protecting Mr. Trump fired at a man pointing an AK-style rifle with a scope while the former president was golfing with donor Steve Witkoff when shots were fired, CNN quoted a source familiar with the development as saying.

President Joe Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris were briefed and updated on the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate and Mr. Trump's rival in the upcoming election, in a statement, said “violence has no place in America”.

Mr. Biden echoed that thought in his statement, adding that he had directed his team to ensure the Secret Service "has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former president's continued safety”.

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X (formerly Twitter), in his comments about attempts on Mr. Trump's life, questioned why no similar threats were being made against Mr. Biden or Ms. Harris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Musk's controversial remark came in response to a query from an X user who asked why Mr. Trump was being targeted.

The Tesla CEO replied: "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing shock after the apparent assassination attempt, said: “Sara and I were shocked by the second assassination attempt against [former] president Trump and were relieved to hear that it too failed. But we should not rely on luck."

ADVERTISEMENT

“We send our best wishes to Donald and Melania along with our hopes that all measures will be taken to ensure that such deadly attacks on a candidate for the US presidency will be foiled in advance,” the Israeli prime minister added.

It was the latest jarring moment in the former president's life following the July 13 failed assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet grazed his ear.

The incident spawned new questions about Secret Service protective operations after the agency's admitted failures in preventing the attempted assassination this summer.

It was not immediately clear whether the development would affect Mr. Trump's campaign as he was set to speak from Florida about cryptocurrency on Monday night on the social media site.

Mr. Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the July assassination attempt.

Former presidents and their spouses have Secret Service protection for life, but the security around former presidents varies according to threat levels and exposure, with the toughest measures typically being taken in the immediate aftermath of their leaving office.

Mr. Trump's protective detail has been higher than some other former presidents because of his high visibility and his campaign to seek the White House again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.