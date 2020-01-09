Donald Trump ‘statue of liberty’ burned in Slovenian town

Suspected vandals on Thursday burned a wooden statue of U.S. President Donald Trump built last year by a group of villagers to criticise populist politics, local authorities said.

The statue of Mr. Trump, complete with his trademark mane, blue suit, white shirt and red tie was built last August. The statue was moved in December to Moravce, where vandals damaged it by drawing a moustache on its face in a clear reference to Hitler. On Thursday, unidentified vandals set the statue on fire.