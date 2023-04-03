ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump set to travel to New York; face booking, arraignment

April 03, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - WEST PALM BEACH

Trump Tower was open but authorities were planning to close nearby streets, and they will also take steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where Mr. Trump will appear on Tuesday

AP

File photo of former President Donald Trump. Mr. Trump is expected to arrive in New York on April 3, 2023, for his booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. | Photo Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on April 3 for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — answering for a criminal case unlike any his country has seen.

ALSO READ
Explained | The indictment against Donald Trump 

Mr. Trump, already in the midst of a third presidential campaign to try and reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, said he will fly to Manhattan in the afternoon and go to Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities on Tuesday.

Trump Tower was open but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Mr. Trump came and went, and additional security was also in the works. They've taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where Mr. Trump will appear on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstrators supporting Mr. Trump began gathering as the Florida sun was just rising at a West Palm Beach shopping centre on the way to the airport, hours before he was set to pass along the route.

Security forces gather outside Manhattan Criminal Court, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, got an early start putting up banners. One was 30 by 6 feet (9 by 2 metres), picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”

“We are fire rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Mr. Solensten, who took a vacation day to show support for Mr. Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”

Mr. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week. The investigation is scrutinising six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Mr. Trump years before he got into politics. Mr. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated.

Supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump flashes the white power symbol near Trump Tower. | Photo Credit: Reuters

No former President has ever been indicted and, given Mr. Trump's still active campaign for President, legal and political implications are colliding in unprecedented ways. The Trump campaign says it raised millions of dollars in a matter of hours after word of the indictment broke on Thursday, and the former President is planning to head back to Florida for a rally after he appears before a judge on Tuesday.

Top Republicans, including some of Mr. Trump's potential rivals in next year's GOP presidential primary, have decried the case against him. Mr. Biden and leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it.

Mr. Solensten said it is wrong that Trump is being charged with a crime stemming from an alleged tryst with a porn star long before he was in office. He said investigators should instead be looking at Mr. Biden's son, Hunter, and his business dealings, which committees in the Republican-controlled House have already begun examining.

“To me, those acts are treasonable," Mr. Solensten said of the Bidens. "But it’s a walk.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

USA / arrest

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US