Donald Trump sends birthday greetings to North Korea’s Kim

Message was delivered in an appropriate manner: Seoul

U.S. President Donald Trump wished North Korea’s Kim Jong-un a happy birthday, Seoul said on Friday, with nuclear talks deadlocked and six years after former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman serenaded Pyongyang’s leader.

North Korea has never officially confirmed Mr. Kim’s age or date of birth, but Mr. Rodman’s breathy Marilyn Monroe-style performance of “Happy Birthday” took place before an exhibition basketball match in Pyongyang on January 8, 2014.

‘Born in 1984’

In a sanctions document, the U.S. Treasury has said Mr. Kim was born on that day in 1984, which would make him 36, but there is speculation he could be a year or two older.

Seoul’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong met Mr. Trump in Washington on Wednesday and said the former real estate mogul — who in warmer times proclaimed he and Mr. Kim had fallen in love — “recalled” it was his birthday.

“President Trump wished Chairman Kim Jong-un a happy birthday and asked President Moon to convey it to him,” Mr. Chung told reporters as he arrived back in South Korea on Friday.

The message was delivered “in an appropriate manner”, he added.

Mr. Chung, however, did not explain how it had been transmitted.

