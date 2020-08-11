Donald Trump says men may be ‘insulted’ by Joe Biden’s female VP pledge

Washington:

11 August 2020 19:12 IST

Further, in a radio interview, Mr. Trump praised his own Vice-President, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “People don’t vote for the Vice-President, they really don’t.”

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that some men may feel “insulted” by his Democratic rival Joe Biden’s commitment to choose a woman as his Vice-Presidential candidate.

Joe Biden's next big decision: Choosing a running mate

“He roped himself into a certain group of people,” Mr. Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an early morning phone-in interview.

Advertising

Advertising

“Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine,” Mr. Trump said.

Also read | Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden | The journey to Washington

Declaring that he wants a government as diverse as the country itself, Mr. Biden committed early in his campaign, in March, that he would name a woman on the ticket. He is expected to announce his choice this week.

Only two other women have been nominated Vice-Presidential candidates – Sarah Palin by the Republican party in 2008 and Geraldine Ferraro by the Democrats in 1984 – and neither made it into the White House. No woman has won the Presidency either.

Also read: Joe Biden urged to pick black VP, not Klobuchar as Minneapolis killing stokes racial tensions

In the radio interview, Mr. Trump praised his own Vice-President, Mike Pence, but said bluntly: “People don’t vote for the Vice-President, they really don’t.”

“You can pick a George Washington to be a Vice-President. Let’s pick up Abraham Lincoln, coming back from the dead. They just don’t seem to vote for the Vice-President.”