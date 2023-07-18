HamberMenu
Donald Trump says he’s been advised he’s target of U.S. investigation into efforts to overturn 2020 election

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Mr. Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

July 18, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Washington

AP
This combination of file pictures created on July 18, 2023 shows, Special Counsel Jack Smith (L) at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, and former US President Donald Trump.

This combination of file pictures created on July 18, 2023 shows, Special Counsel Jack Smith (L) at the US Department of Justice in Washington, DC, and former US President Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former President Donald Trump said on July 18 that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Mr. Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump, who is currently the dominant early frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is scheduled to travel to Iowa Tuesday, where he is taping a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Prosecutors in Georgia are conducting a separate investigation into efforts by Trump to reverse his election law in that state, with the top prosecutor in Fulton County signaling that she expects to announce charging decisions in the first several weeks since Sunday.

In his post, Mr. Trump wrote that “they have now effectively indicted me three times.... with a probably fourth coming from Atlanta” and added in capital letters, “This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total (political) weaponisation of law enforcement!”

