Donald Trump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. Presidential election

WASHINGTON:

30 July 2020 18:50 IST

The possibility is despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November Presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Mr. Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

