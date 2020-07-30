InternationalWASHINGTON: 30 July 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump raises possibility of delaying November U.S. Presidential election
Updated: 30 July 2020 18:54 IST
The possibility is despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November Presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
Mr. Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
