Donald Trump posts video with image of hog-tied Joe Biden, draws criticism

The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic President

March 30, 2024 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Washington

AP
Seeking a return to the White House, Donald Trump has painted an apocalyptic picture of the country if President Joe Biden secures a second term. File

Seeking a return to the White House, Donald Trump has painted an apocalyptic picture of the country if President Joe Biden secures a second term. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has drawn criticism for posting a video on social media that contains the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic President. Mr. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery with regard to immigrants, while also stressing in speeches that Mr. Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 elections ultimately led to an assault on the U.S. Capitol.

OPINION | 2024 U.S. Presidential election as a Biden-Trump rematch

"Mr. Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it's time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6," said Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign's communications director.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded Friday night: “That picture was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponising the justice system against him.”

The former president posted the video on his social media site, Truth Social. His caption said the video was taken in Long Island, New York. It shows a passing truck decked out with “Trump 2024” and flags claiming support for police.

Shares in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. began trading on the stock market Tuesday, with the valuation adding billions of dollars to his fortune.

Seeking a return to the White House, Mr. Trump has painted an apocalyptic picture of the country if Mr. Biden secures a second term.

Also Read | Donald Trump warns of ‘bloodbath’ if he is not elected

“If I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that's going to be the least of it. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he warned at an Ohio rally earlier this month while talking about the impact of offshoring on the country's auto industry.

Mr. Trump has talked about immigrants “poisoning the blood of our country,” echoing the rhetoric of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. And he once described his enemies as “vermin,” language that his opponents say reflects his authoritarian beliefs.

Biden, Trump issue dire warnings for the U.S. if other wins another term

At one recent rally, Mr. Trump went so far as to cast Mr. Biden's handling of the border as “a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.”

Last year, before his indictment in New York over hush money paid on his behalf during his 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump posted a photo on social media of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

