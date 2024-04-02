Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case, averts asset seizures

April 02, 2024 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST

Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case on Monday, averting asset seizures by state authorities that could have hobbled the former U.S. president’s business empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican Trump, set to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November U.S. election, was found liable on February 16 for fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Mr. Trump originally needed to post a bond for $454 million, but an appeals court on March 25 stayed enforcement of Justice Arthur Engoron's judgment on condition that Mr. Trump pay the smaller sum within 10 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-judge panel of the appeals court will hear Mr. Trump's appeal on the merits. The appeals court ruling reducing the bond is no indication of how the panel will ultimately rule.

The bond prevents New York Attorney General Letitia James from going after Mr. Trump's properties, including Trump Tower, his 370-acre resort and golf course in Westchester and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the case is a political witch hunt by James, a Democrat who sued him in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 92-page order, Justice Engoron described how Mr. Trump directed deputies to change the values of his properties to arrive at his desired net worth for a decade before his entry into politics.

The case is part of a maelstrom of legal troubles Mr. Trump faces, including a criminal trial in New York set to begin on April 15. Mr. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused in that case of illegally covering up hush money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

He has also been charged in two cases with trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Mr. Biden and in another over his handling of classified documents upon leaving office.

Those have been mired in delays and may not go to trial before the November election.

Mr. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.