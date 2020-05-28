Donald Trump ‘order’ to target social media

28 May 2020 22:58 IST

Firms could be held legally responsible for content posted by users, a draft says.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday after threatening to shutter social media platforms following Twitter’s move to label two of his tweets misleading.

After long resisting calls to censure Mr. Trump over his truth-defying posts, Twitter on Tuesday accused the President of making false claims for the first time.

Mr. Trump had tweeted — without any evidence — that more mail-in voting would lead to what he called a “Rigged Election” this November.

Twitter’s slap on the wrist was enough to drive Mr. Trump into a tirade on Twitter, in which he claimed that the political right in the U.S. was being censored.

Mr. Trump would sign an executive order “pertaining to social media” on Thursday, his aides said, without offering any details.

But an undated draft version of the order obtained by The Washington Post on Wednesday said “we cannot allow a limited number of online platforms to hand-pick the speech that Americans may access and convey online.”

The order would make it easier for federal regulators to argue that the companies are “suppressing free speech when they move to suspend users or delete posts,” The New York Times reported, citing two senior administration officials.

Both newspapers also reported that the order, which they said had not yet been finalised, could see companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google held legally responsible for content posted on their platforms.

Twitter’s move to tag the President’s tweets comes after years of being accused of ignoring the President’s violation of platform rules with his daily tweets.

Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey fired back on Wednesday night, saying that his platform’s effort to point out misinformation did not make it an “arbiter of truth.”

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves,” he tweeted.