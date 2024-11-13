 />
Donald Trump names Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

The U.S. President elect said their work would conclude by July 4, 2026, adding that a smaller and more efficient government would be a "gift" to the country on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Updated - November 13, 2024 07:52 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
File picture of Elon Musk with Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania

File picture of Elon Musk with Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Mr. Musk and Mr. Ramaswamy "will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies," Mr. Trump said in a statement.

How Elon Musk's clout with Donald Trump could enrich his companies

Mr. Trump said their work would conclude by July 4, 2026, adding that a smaller and more efficient government would be a "gift" to the country on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The appointments reward two Trump supporters from the private sector.

Mr. Musk leads electric car company Tesla, social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX, while Mr. Ramaswamy is the founder of a pharmaceutical company who ran for the Republican presidential nomination against Mr. Trump and then threw his support behind the former president after dropping out.

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks before Republican former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden. File

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks before Republican former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden. File | Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Musk gave millions of dollars to support Mr. Trump's presidential campaign and publicly appeared with him. Mr. Trump had said he would offer Mr. Musk, the world's richest person, a role in his administration promoting government efficiency.

Elon Musk took part in Trump-Zelensky call: Ukrainian official

The acronym of the new department — DOGE — coincides with the name of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin that Musk promotes.

"This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!" Mr. Musk said, according to Mr. Trump's statement, which called the new government initiative "potentially 'The Manhattan Project' of our time," referring to the U.S. plan to build the atomic bomb that helped end World War Two.

Published - November 13, 2024 07:47 am IST

