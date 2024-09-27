Donald Trump, Keir Starmer meet for two-hour New York dinner: reports

Keir Starmer met Donald Trump in New York for a two-hour dinner, the first meeting for the new British Prime Minister and the former U.S. President, media reports said on Friday, Sptember 27, 2024.

Trump, the Republican nominee in November's U.S. election, hosted the Labour Party leader at Trump Tower on Thursday (September 26), the BBC, The Guardian and The Daily Mail reported.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Trump told reporters, "I actually think he's very nice. He ran a great race. He did very well. It's very early. He's very popular."

Mr. Starmer won a landslide election victory in the UK's July general election, ousting the Conservatives after 14 years in power.

Mr. Starmer said it was important for him to meet both candidates in the U.S. election but that "diary challenges" meant it had not been possible to schedule a meeting with Vice President and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris.

"We've now got the opportunity to meet Trump, which is good," he said.

Trump and Mr. Starmer were also joined by Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who has made scathing remarks about Trump in the past.

In 2018, Mr. Lammy called Trump "a woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath".

However, he was more diplomatic earlier this year, saying in a speech that Trump's "attitude to European security is often misunderstood".

Mr. Starmer has taken a neutral stance on the U.S. election, although experts say a Trump Presidency could pose difficulties, particularly with doubts over the Republican's support for NATO and Ukraine.

Mr. Starmer was in New York attending the United Nations General Assembly.