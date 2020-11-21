Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

Washington

21 November 2020 08:09 IST

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesperson.

Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been “quarantining at his cabin since the result,” the spokesperson said.

“He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines,” he said.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the President's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.