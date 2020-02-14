International

Donald Trump insists he can intervene in criminal cases

William Barr

William Barr   | Photo Credit: AP

Barr had said that Trump’s tweets made his job difficult

President Donald Trump dismissed rare criticism from his Attorney General Friday, tweeting that he has the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases whenever he likes.

The Republican businessman has been accused by opponents in Congress of trying to strip away the Justice Department’s independence to benefit himself and his allies.

He denies this but on Thursday he came under fire from his own Attorney General William Barr, who complained that Mr. Trump’s frequent tweeting about ongoing criminal cases meant “I cannot do my job.” Mr. Barr told ABC News television that “it’s time to stop the tweeting.”

Mr. Trump’s said in a tweet on Friday, “This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!”

Mr. Barr’s unusual outburst followed controversy over former Mr. Trump adviser Roger Stone, who has been convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

When prosecutors recommended a sentence of seven to nine years, Mr. Trump tweeted that this was a “miscarriage of justice.”

Shortly after, in a move that shocked many, the Justice Department announced it was seeking a less severe sentence. Four prosecutors quit the case in protest.

Mr. Barr, who has been frequently accused of being too cozy with the president, told ABC that Trump “has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 10:39:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/donald-trump-insists-he-can-intervene-in-criminal-cases/article30824094.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY