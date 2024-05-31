GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Trump hush money trial LIVE: Former U.S. President found guilty on all 34 charges

Trump becomes first former U.S. President convicted of felony crimes; he calls his guilty verdict a ‘disgrace’; judge sets his sentencing for July 11, just days before Republicans are set to select him as 2024 nominee

Updated - May 31, 2024 04:05 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 03:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former US President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after a jury found him guilty of all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all charges in his hush money case on Thursday in a seismic development barely five months ahead of the election where he seeks to recapture the White House.

The verdict makes Trump the first criminally convicted former US president but does not prevent him from campaigning for another term.

The verdict is a stunning legal reckoning for Trump and exposes him to potential prison time in the city where his manipulations of the tabloid press helped catapult him from a real estate tycoon to reality television star and ultimately president. 

As he seeks a return to the White House in this year’s election, the judgment presents voters with another test of their willingness to accept Trump’s boundary-breaking behaviour.

  • May 31, 2024 03:56
    White House says ‘we respect the rule of law’ after Trump verdict

    The White House said it respects the “rule of law” after Donald was convicted in a criminal trial.

    “We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment,” Ian Sams, White House Counsel’s Office spokesperson, said in a statement.

  • May 31, 2024 03:55
    ‘The verdict is a travesty of justice,’ says House of Representatives Committee Chairman

    House of Representatives Committee Chairman Jim Jordan says “The verdict is a travesty of justice. The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies. Americans see through Democrats’ lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal.”

  • May 31, 2024 03:48
    Shares in Trump Media slump

    Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, slumped on Thursday. Trump Media’s stock was down about 9% in after-hours trading as news of the verdict emerged.

  • May 31, 2024 03:44
    Trump verdict shows no one is above the law: Biden campaign

    Donald Trump’s conviction shows that “no one is above the law”, his election rival President Joe Biden’s campaign said.

    “In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden-Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

    “But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box.”

  • May 31, 2024 03:32
    Judge has set Trump’s sentencing for July 11

    Donald Trump’s sentencing for falsifying business records will take place on July 11, the judge who presided over the trial said.

    Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for 10:00 am (1400 GMT) on July 11, just days ahead of the Republican convention where Trump is expected to be named the party’s presidential nominee.

  • May 31, 2024 03:29
    U.S. House speaker says Trump verdict a ‘shameful day’ in U.S. history

    Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson described Donald Trump’s conviction on all charges in his hush money case as “shameful.”

    “Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one,” he said in a statement.

  • May 31, 2024 03:26
    Trump judge thanks jury for giving case the attention it deserved

    The New York judge who presided over Donald Trump’s hush money trial thanked the jury for their service and giving the case the “attention it deserved.”

    “You were engaged in a difficult and stressful task,” Judge Juan Merchan said after the jury convicted the former U.S. President of 34 counts of falsifying business records. “You gave this matter the attention it deserved.”

  • May 31, 2024 03:13
    Trump becomes first former U.S. President convicted of felony crimes

    Donald Trump became the first former President to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

  • May 31, 2024 03:10
    Donald Trump convicted in hush money case, faces appeal, but still eligible for White House run.

