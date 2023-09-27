HamberMenu
Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire, judge rules

’Beyond mere bragging about his riches, Donald Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements’

September 27, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - New York

AP
Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth. File

Donald Trump and his family business were found liable for fraud by a New York judge in state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of illegally inflating his assets and net worth. File | Photo Credit: AP

A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.

Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling Tuesday in a civil lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

The decision, days before the start of a non-jury trial in Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, is the strongest repudiation yet of Mr. Trump's carefully coiffed image as a wealthy and shrewd real estate mogul turned political powerhouse.

Beyond mere bragging about his riches, Mr. Trump, his company and key executives repeatedly lied about them on his annual financial statements, reaping rewards such as favourable loan terms and lower insurance premiums, Judge Engoron found.

