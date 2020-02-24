Donald Trump claims Democrats will stop Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders

24 February 2020 21:36 IST

Many moderates are critical of his radical socialist policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party leadership would prevent frontrunner Bernie Sanders from becoming its candidate in November elections.

Mr. Sanders’ leftist politics alarm many moderate Democrats, who fear that if he heads the ticket in the election, the party could face sweeping losses.

At the weekend, Mr. Sanders cemented his new status as the favourite to win the Democratic nomination with a clear victory in Nevada’s primary.

Mr. Trump has nicknamed Mr. Sanders as “Crazy Bernie” for his socialist policies, but also claimed that he could be a tough candidate to beat.

“They are going to take it away from ‘Crazy Bernie,’ they are not going to let him win,” the President said during a visit to India. “I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me, but I have a much bigger base.”

Though from different ends of the political spectrum, both Mr. Trump and Mr. Sanders have been party outsiders who promote themselves as outspoken individuals standing up to the establishment.

The Vermont senator, 78, faces criticism that he is a radical socialist, out of touch with millions of Americans.