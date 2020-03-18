Donald Trump calls for national unity against COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for a unified national response to the COVID-19 threat, after coming under fire for downplaying the pandemic and allowing states to go their own way.

Mr. Trump’s call came as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House was presenting a massive economic stimulus plan to Congress and was looking at sending direct payments to all Americans, as well as aid to embattled airlines.

Bringing home that nobody is immune to catching the virus, one of the world’s most high-profile athletes, National Basketball Association star Kevin Durant, reportedly confirmed he tested positive.

In a White House appearance that was striking for its mostly measured and sober tone, Mr. Trump praised the Democratic Governors of New York and California — whom he has frequently tangled with — and excoriated States that were not adhering to strict new guidelines on social distancing.

“We are looking to save the maximum number of lives. Everything else is going to come back, but a life is not going to come back,” Mr. Trump said.

The number of U.S. cases has surged to almost 6,400, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, with 100 deaths according to an AFP tally.

The outbreak has spread to all 50 U.S. States.