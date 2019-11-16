International

Donald Trump asked about Ukraine probes, says Embassy official

Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.   | Photo Credit: AP

He allegedly pressed Sondland to seek Kiev’s plan on Biden

A U.S. official testified on Friday that he overheard President Donald Trump asking about “investigations” he had requested from Ukraine into domestic political rivals — placing the American president at the centre of an alleged conspiracy to extort Kiev.

David Holmes said he heard a phone conversation in a Kiev restaurant in which Mr. Trump, on the other end of the line, pressed Washington’s EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland for information on Ukrainian plans to probe former Vice-President Joe Biden.

Details of the conversation were included in Mr. Holmes’s opening statement to impeachment investigators, published by CNN.

The revelation casts doubt on a major plank of the Republican Party’s defence against allegations that Mr. Trump led a conspiracy to seek foreign help in the 2020 U.S. election.

Republicans have stated that the only direct evidence is the summary of a single July 25 phone call between Mr. Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky — which they say exonerates the U.S. leader.

Mr. Holmes, a career diplomat, said the Trump-Sondland call took place a day later, suggesting that the pressure on Ukraine amounted to a concerted effort rather than just one call.

Mr. Sondland told Mr. Trump that Ukranian President “loves your ass”, Mr. Holmes is said to have testified. “I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’” Mr. Holmes testified, adding that Mr. Sondland replied that Mr. Zelensky “will do ‘anything you ask him to.’”

Lawmakers who emerged from the deposition declined to provide further details from closed-door testimony, but they confirmed Holmes said he had heard the call.

