Doctors seeking PPEs held in Pak.

More than 50 doctors protesting the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) were arrested on Monday in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, police and physicians said. The arrests occurred after more than 100 doctors and paramedics rallied near the city’s main hospital and then moved to protest in front of the Chief Minister’s residence, according to a reporter. “We have taken 53 doctors into custody for violating the law,” said Abdul Razzaq Cheema, a senior police official. He said police held the doctors for several hours before the provincial government ordered them to release the group.

