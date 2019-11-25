International

Doctors say ailing Assange needs medical care in hospital

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London | File

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London | File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Assange is in Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London in advance of an extradition hearing set for February

More than 60 doctors have written to British authorities asserting that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange urgently needs medical treatment at a university hospital. The doctors said in a letter published on November 25 that Assange suffers from psychological problems including depression as well as dental issues and a serious shoulder ailment.

Assange is in Belmarsh Prison on the outskirts of London in advance of an extradition hearing set for February. He is sought by the U.S. on espionage charges relating to his WikiLeaks work. The letter was sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Dr. Lissa Johnson of Australia said an independent medical assessment is needed to determine if Assange is “medically fit” to face legal proceedings. The letter was distributed by WikiLeaks.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 8:16:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/doctors-say-ailing-assange-needs-medical-care-in-hospital/article30073672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY